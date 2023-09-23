Two TRF Militants Arrested In Baramulla, Arms And Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two militants belonging to TRF oufit an offshoot of LeT in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district

In a handout, the police said that On 21th September Police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla is missing from his home and has joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up.

The police spokesman further stated that on receipt of this information, based on human/technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said militant. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah son of Ali Mohd resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, 2 Hand Grenades were also recovered from his possession, he said.

Today, during the further course of interrogation of militant Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine & 8 live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora, he said.

Investigation so far has revealed that these 2 terrorists were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more militants and carry out miitant activities in Baramulla and nearby areas. The investigation is at the initial stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected, reads the statement

