Burglars pull off Rs 25 lakh heist in Srinagar locality, police case filed

Srinagar: Burglars late last night pulled off Rs 25 lakh heist by stealing jewellery from a house in Karfalli Mohalla locality of Srinagar’s Downtown area.

Family members said that burglars broke into their house, damaged the wardrobe and piggy bank and stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 25 lakh.

“The burglary occurred between 2 to 4 am and it appears the burglars gained entry through a window of washroom,” they said.

They further they have filed a police complaint and urged them for prompt action.

A police official while confirming the incident said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further probe is going on—(

