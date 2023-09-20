NC not against it: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) is not against the Women Reservation Bill and has no objection if it is implemented, party vice president Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

“When have we been against women reservation? We ourselves implemented it here in panchayats and other places. We are not against women reservation, 50 per cent of our population is our sisters, mothers, they should get a chance to become representatives of people. We have no objection to this,” Abdullah told reporters in Budgam.

Asked if it would impact the prospects of the party in J-K, Abdullah said party has no dearth of female leaders of calibre.

“How will it impact? Do you think we have no women who will stand in the polls on the reserved seats? There is no dearth of female candidates in the NC anywhere. We have a women wing and they have left no stone unturned in their fight.

“We will have no impact because of any bill. We only suffer because the rulers here fear the polls. They have become uncrowned kings. They do not want to conduct the election. The danger is from them who are running away from elections,” he said, in an apparent reference to the LG administration imposed by the Centre.

The government on Tuesday listed the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lower House of Parliament, state assemblies, and the Delhi legislative assembly.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was listed for introduction in the Lower House through a supplementary list of business.

