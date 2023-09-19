Nawaz Sharif ‘excited’ to return to Pakistan, says petrol price would have been Rs 1,000 per litre had PDM not saved country from default

Lahore/London: Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he is “excited” to return to his country on October 21, ending a four-year “self-imposed exile” and to lead his party in the upcoming elections.

Addressing an online meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket holders from London on Monday, the PML-N supreme leader also said that the price of petrol, which is currently hovering around Rs 330 per litre, would have been Rs 1,000 per litre had the coalition government led by PML-N not “saved” the country from default, Dawn News reported.

Amid double-digit inflation, Pakistan’s caretaker government last week effected yet another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel taking them to a historic high — over Rs 330 per litre — prompting immediate protests and a legal challenge too.

