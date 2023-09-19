J-K LG inventing surveys to justify his ‘unwillingness’ to conduct assembly polls: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of “inventing” surveys to justify his “unwillingness” to conduct assembly elections in the union territory and remain its “uncrowned ruler”.

He was reacting to Sinha’s reported remarks that if a survey was conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 per cent of people would vote in favour of the current system – Central rule.

On X, the NC leader also took a dig at the BJP, saying, “Perhaps this is the logic the BJP will start using to stop having elections nationwide – One Nation, No Election.” “Meet the new king of J&K who is so desperate to remain the uncrowned ruler that he now invents surveys to justify his unwillingness to conduct assembly elections. India is truly the ‘mother of democracy’ and we in J&K her orphan children,” Abdullah posted on X.

