India expels Canadian diplomat

New Delhi: India on Thursday announced expulsion of a Canadian diplomat hours after Canada asked an Indian official to leave that country, citing a “potential” Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in June.

The Canadian High Commissioner to India was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and informed about the decision to expel the senior Canadian diplomat.

The MEA said the decision to expel the Canadian diplomat reflects India’s growing concern at the “interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities” “The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days,” it said in a statement.

