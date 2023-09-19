Day 7 of J-K operation: security forces comb through Anantnag forest

Srinagar: Security forces sieved through the dense forests of Gadole in Kashmir Valley’s Anantnag district for the seventh day on Tuesday, one of Jammu and Kashmir’s longest anti-militancy operations that has claimed the lives of three officers and a soldier. Two bodies were found from the forest area on Monday. One was identified as Pradeep, the soldier killed by terrorists last week Wednesday. The identity of the other is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Police officials have maintained silence on the operation for the last four days. They believe two to three terrorists are trapped in the forest area.

The operation started on Wednesday when Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed by terrorists. Pradeep went missing on the first day of the encounter and was believed to have been killed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print