Cong welcomes reported move that govt may introduce women’s reservation bill

New Delhi:Amid speculation that the women’s reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Congress said it welcomes the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long.

“We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

“This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy,” the Congress leader said. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said if the government introduces the Women’s Reservation Bill on Tuesday, it will be a “victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print