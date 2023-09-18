Parliament Special Sessions Begins Today

New Delhi: The five-day special session of Parliament is all set to commence Monday, September 18. The proceedings will begin with ‘Samvidhan Sabha’. The Central government has decided to start the special session with a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.

The government has also released the tentative agenda for the proceedings, according to which, the Centre will hold an all-party meeting on Monday evening – hours before the beginning of the special session. During the meeting, the leaders are likely to discuss the week’s agenda.

The special session will also see the formal shifting from the old Parliament building to the new on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Special Session will conclude on September 22.

Apart from discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, four bills including a Bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service, and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners are part of the legislative business of the government for the session.

The list of bills also includes ‘The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ and ‘The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023’, already passed by Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 amends the Advocates Act, 1961, while the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 repeals the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

Besides, ‘The Post Office Bill, 2023’ has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023 and it repeals the Indian Post Office Act, 1898.

