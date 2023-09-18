Minor Boy Killed in Leopard Attack in Handwara Village

Srinaga: A 3-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this morning.

Reports said that one Burhan Ahmad, son of Mohammad Kamal Mir of Marchwali Nichhama was pounced upon by a leopard outside his home this morning.

The beast dragged the minor to some distance and upon chased by the family and villagers, left the boy with critical injuries.

The boy was evacuated to a nearby health facility at Behnipora, where he succumbed shortly after.

With several such incidents reported from the area in the recent past, the locals have demanded from the authorities to take necessary measures to avoid any such incident in the future. (GNS)

