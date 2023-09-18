All-party meet: Parties push for passage of women’s reservation bill in Parliament session

New Delhi: Several political parties, including from the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, on Sunday made a strong pitch for the passage of the women’s reservation bill during the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday, with the government asserting that an “appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time”.

At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session, the government also formally informed parliamentarians about the move to the new Parliament building on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The demand for discussing issues like caste census, price rise, unemployment, border row involving China, Manipur situation and alleged social conflicts at some places was raised by the Congress, its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters. A few other opposition parties also spoke in the same vein on some of these matters.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print