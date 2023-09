Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Dubai airport and invited him to the state business summit in November.

Banerjee is on a 12-day trip to Dubai and Spain.

The chief minister said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to “join for some discussion”.

