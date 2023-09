Jammu : Indian army said that its dog named Kent laid down own life in the “best traditions of Indian Army” and saved its handler while battling militants in Rajouri on Tuesday.

“Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding it’s handler, it laid down own life in the best traditions of Indian Army,” a defence ministry spokesperson said in a statement

