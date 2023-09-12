Govt notifies transport arrangements for migratory tribal families

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with J&K Road Transport Corporation and the respective District Administration has notified arrangements for migration of pastoral tribal families from Kashmir region to Jammu, with the onset of winter.

The migration of families will commence from mid-September from higher reaches and will continue till November 2023.

The administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved the transport service for tribal population during migration as one of the key deliverables, which is being monitored by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta regularly. Finance department has also earmarked required budget for this annual facility provided during summer and winter migration.

Every year the government deputes a fleet of trucks to ease the long-range migration through National Highway-44 and Mughal road. This year 150 trucks are being deployed to districts. The Deputy Commissioners have notified nodal officers for facilitating migration and making associated arrangements.

Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Dr Shahid Choudhary reviewed the arrangement with Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy, DCs, RTC management and other allied departments. The meeting was also attended by MD J&K RTC, Director, Tribal Affairs, Director, Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Secretary, Advisory Board and other officers.

Secretary, Transport Department, informed that JK RTC has conveyed its readiness to deputy commissioners and will provide the trucks as per the demand raised by the districts administration. DCs have also been authorised to hire trucks and light commercial vehicles at local level for hassle free and timely service.

Deputy Commissioners of District Pulwama, Anantnag, Ramban, Udhampur, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch and Rajouri will monitor the migration and put in place required arrangements in coordination with J&K RTC, Animal/Sheep Husbandry Deptt and local authorities.

Meanwhile, TRI J&K has been asked to notify and publicise helpline numbers on radio and all media for wider circulation, to be made available for real time grievance redress.

Pertinent to mention, as per the 1st survey of Transhumance conducted by the Department of Tribal Affairs under supervision of Secretary, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the department documented world’s largest Transhumant population in Jammu and Kashmir.

