3-week capacity building for glaciologists begins at KU

Srinagar: To share the knowledge, expertise and skills necessary to contribute to glaciological research the capacity building of glaciologists, the Centre of Excellence for Glacial Studies, University of Kashmir Monday inaugurated a three-week capacity building programme

Research scholars and students from the Department of Geoinformatics and National Cryospheric Research Lab, University of Kashmir and experts from across India besides faculty from allied subjects are participating in the programme sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (GoI) under its Climate Change Programme.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan said climate change is a collective concern and needs to be highlighted through movements at the grassroots level for a safer tomorrow.

We all have to be very alert as academicians, researchers and students in our own fields,” she said adding, we should contribute in whatever capacity we can to preserve and protect our resources.

She further said this is high time the academicians and youth contemplate on preserving glaciers and natural resources for posterity and hoped some important recommendations would come up from the deliberations that will go a long way in framing policies and improving our research inputs.

PI (Principal Investigator) of the programme, Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo said glaciers are the most important resource of a country as lives and livelihoods depend on water.

He said, “Climate change is touching every aspect of human life and of the environment. We all are affected by climate change as it impacts everyone and everything.

Dean Research, University of Kashmir, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo said the glacial size and dimensions have drastically changed during the last three decades and that there are visible changes observed on account of the erratic climatic patterns.

“If we do not take cognisance of the issue we may lose fifty percent of the glaciers in next thirty years,” he cautioned citing a recent study.

Head, Department of Geoinformatics, University of Kashmir, Prof Mohammad Farooq Mir said the university is committed to provide an intellectually stimulating environment for productive learning.

Meanwhile, to highlight the opportunities available for higher studies and fully-funded scholarships abroad particularly, in the United Kingdom, the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) in collaboration with Project EduAccess conducted a day-long mentoring workshop ‘Studying Abroad’.

During the workshop, interactive and hands-on sessions were held for college and university students.

Registrar University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir expressed satisfaction about the response of students for the day-long workshop.

He congratulated the Director CCPC and EduAccess team for organising such a useful workshop for the benefit of the students and hoped more such programmes will be conducted in future as well.

Director CCPC, Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq appreciated the philanthropic spirit of the EducAccess team to guide aspirants in pursuing higher studies both within and outside India.

EduAccess team member, Dr Misbah Reshi of said their mission is to extend all possible help in enhancing access to higher education and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

