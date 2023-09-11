SC refuses to entertain PIL challenging law on control of services in Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the law establishing pre-eminence of the lieutenant governor over the elected dispensation in controlling services in the national capital, saying it is already seized of a plea of the Delhi government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra said the Delhi government has already challenged the amended law and no fresh PIL was needed.

“Why have you come here…The Delhi government has already challenged it,” the bench said, adding it may consider imposing a cost on the petitioner and this led to withdrawal of the PIL.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print