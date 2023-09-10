Proud moment for India as PM’s voice being heard across world: LG

Ghazipur (UP): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said it was a matter of pride for the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice was being heard all over the world through the G20 Summit.

Speaking at a function here after unveiling the statue of Ramnath Yadav, leader of Ghazipur’s Mohammadabad area, Sinha called upon people to reject those who make politics a business and instead support those who serve the country.

Speaking about the ongoing G20 Summit at the national capital, the LG said, “It is a matter of pride for our country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s voice is being heard all over the world. Foreign heads of state are praising India and the prime minister. The countrymen are also happy that their country is moving towards progress. The public is appreciating the government.”

He said the prime minister “initiated the politics of serving the country” and would take the country to greater heights.

“Reject those who make politics a business and support those who serve the country and countrymen through politics, so that India can maintain its highest position in the world,” Sinha said.

He added that those doing “politics of casteism and familism” and trying to defame the country will be taught a lesson.

“Both in India and outside, they are trying to disintegrate India. Exclude such elements from politics,” Sinha exhorted the gathering.

Asserting that he needed people’s cooperation to fulfil his responsibility as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, bestowed upon him by the prime minister, Sinha said he would come back to Uttar Pradesh only after uniting the Union Territory’s people through love and harmony and after “making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India”.

“Indianness is being inculcated in the minds of the people there through love. Not only the country, the entire world is noticing that there is happiness and peace there,” he added.

