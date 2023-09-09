Speedy tipper crushes motorcyclist to death in Pulwama

Srinagar: A motorcyclist was killed after he was run over by a speedy tipper in Kangan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that one motorcyclist has been run over by a speedy tipper bearing registration no JK13G 1817 at village Kangan Pulwama and he died on spot.

He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Bhat son of khursheed Ahmad Bhat resident of Tilsara Pakherpora Budgam.

He said that the tipper driver fled from the spot after the incident.

He said that police has rushed to the spot and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print