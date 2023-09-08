New Delhi Leaders Declaration almost ready: India

New Delhi:Ahead of the G20 summit, India on Friday said the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is “almost ready” and will be recommended to the leaders of the grouping during the conclave.

India also said its presidency of the G20 has lived up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the two-day summit beginning Saturday, India’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration will be the voice of the global south and developing countries.

