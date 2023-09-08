Focus on serving needs of young entrepreneurs: Sinha to officials

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the third Governing Body Meeting of Mission Youth, at Raj Bhawan earlier today.

During the meeting, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth, briefed the Chair on the significant self-employment initiatives for the Financial Year 2023-24 by the department to promote entrepreneurship and enable young people to realize their dreams.

The meeting discussed achievements, action plan for FY 2023-24, Targets and Roadmap for various Youth Entrepreneurship Schemes, etc.

The Lt Governor observed that all the requirements for Young Entrepreneurs should be taken care of so they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth.

“All our institutions, departments, financial support system and technological mechanism should focus on serving their needs and handholding of those who were engaged in running enterprises,” the Lt Governor said.

The meeting discussed the establishment and operationalization of District Youth Centres in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir; career counselling, and market-driven skill development programs; recreation facilities, social engagement, and sports activities, including LG’s Rolling Trophy; Young Lawyer’s initiatives, Exposure tours (Know IAndia, Love India) and awareness programs, besides, Youth innovation promotion program and inclusive youth engagement and outreach.

The Lt Governor directed the Department of Industries & Commerce and Mission Youth to work together to promote start-ups and facilitate the spirit of enterprise among the Youth to grow.

“We can achieve our target through convergent functioning of departments, banks, financial institutions and higher educational institutions and provide all the support and guidance. It is our prime objective to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our youth,” the Lt Governor added.

The meeting chaired by the Lt Governor approved the establishment of State-of-the-Art Libraries. It was also decided to implement AVSAR Program in all districts of the Union Territory.

The meeting discussed “The Model Finishing School” to enhance employability of qualified youths under the Endeavour to Empower program of Mission Youth. The Lt Governor directed all the stakeholders to fully contribute to its successful implementation.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh R.K. Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; other members of the Governing Body; Administrative Secretaries; Heads of Departments and senior officials attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

