Yatra continues till hatred is eradicated, India is united: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo march anniversary

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the yatra will continue till hatred is eradicated and India is united.

Gandhi also shared a video montage on X of his over 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra that was launched on this day last year.

In a post in Hindi, Gandhi said, “The crores of steps of Bharat Jodo Yatra towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country.” “The journey continues – till hatred is eradicated, till India unites. This is my promise!” the former Congress chief said.

