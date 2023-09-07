US President Biden all set to travel to India for G20 Summit: WH

Washington: US President Joe Biden is all set to visit India and is “very excited” about the important initiatives he will be championing at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, according to senior White House officials.

Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print