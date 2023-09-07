Militancy will be crushed with iron fist: DGP

Rajouri/Jammu: Supporters of militants here will be dealt with “strictly” to thwart any fresh conspiracy from Pakistan to disturb peace in the region, DGP Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday after reviewing the security situation in Rajouri and Poonch.

He also asserted that the security grid has been strengthened and area domination ensured with massive searches.

The cross-border relation between “traitors who have taken shelter in Pakistan” and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir will be “broken, squeezed and finished” to thwart any fresh conspiracy from Pakistan to disturb peace in the region, Singh said.

“Under no circumstances, will we allow terrorism to raise its ugly head again in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Terrorism will be crushed with an iron fist and those supporting terrorism will be dealt with strictly,” the police chief told reporters in Rajouri district.

He said some “traitors”, who were involved in terrorism here before escaping to Pakistan for shelter, are still indulging in terrorist activities against India from across the border.

“We have already prepared their data and have started a drive to attach their properties and declare them proclaimed offenders. There are people who are supporting them from this side. The cross-border relation to strengthen terrorism will be broken, squeezed and finished,” the DGP said.

Referring to the declaration of 16 terrorists as proclaimed offenders with properties of some of them attached in Doda district last month, he said similar action will be initiated against those involved in terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch as identification of such persons is in progress.

Congratulating security forces and civilian volunteers, including village defence guards, for back-to-back successful operations against terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch, and Reasi in the past couple of months, he said the border grid has been further strengthened and this was evident as infiltration attempts were foiled this year.

“We are determined to thwart any fresh conspiracy of Pakistan. We have successfully foiled many infiltration attempts by terrorists this year, and we will not lower our guard,” Singh said, adding that additional police personnel are being deployed to assist the army in further strengthening the border security grid.

He said there were repeated attempts from Pakistan to revive militancy in Poonch and Rajouri districts but these were foiled with the cooperation of people.

“Security was strengthened and area domination was ensured with massive searches… these resulted in the killing of infiltrators on the Line of Control and those who managed to sneak in are being neutralised one after the other,” the DGP said.

Asked about the measures taken to curb narcotic smuggling from Pakistan, Singh said security agencies are alert and strict action is being taken against perpetrators.

“Some of our people living ahead of the border fence are in contact with people from across the border. We have seized large consignments airdropped from drones along the Line of Control and the International Border,” he said.

The DGP said police are taking stern action against those involved in smuggling of narcotics, weapons or facilitating infiltration of terrorists.

People also need to remain alert and help security forces identify the “bad elements” who are not only enemies of the nation but also ruining the lives of youngsters, Singh said.

On the number of active terrorists in the Rajouri-Poonch belt, the DGP said it is not possible to give an exact figure as they are constantly on the run and were moving from Rajouri-Poonch to south Kashmir’s Shopian and Kulgam districts.

“Three groups with numbers ranging between nine and 12 have been sighted in the past…three more terrorists were recently neutralised in encounters at Khawas in Rajouri and Chassana in Reasi. We are active on both sides of the Pir Panjal Range and the rest of them will also be neutralised,” he said.

He said one of the two terrorists killed in Khawas on August 5 was a Pakistani national who was active in Rajouri for a very long time. “He was suspected to have been involved in many terrorist acts and was also planning fresh attacks. His killing is a major success for security forces,” Singh said.

The DGP said the terrorist killed in Chassana’s Tuli area on Monday is also believed to be a Pakistani national. A search operation is on to neutralise his associate who managed to flee during the encounter, taking advantage of heavy rains and darkness, he said.

Earlier, the DGP reviewed the security situation in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, and also inaugurated a CCTV control room in Rajouri. He also released a book on terrorism, compiled by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Poonch-Rajouri Range, Haseeb Mughal.

