Mini-India to come alive at G20 International Media Centre: I&B min on G20 Summit

New Delhi:A mini-India will come alive at the massive International Media Centre set up in the Bharat Mandapam complex here which will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday reviewed the preparations at the media site which will be the nerve centre for broadcasting the proceedings of the G20 meetings to the world.

The media centre will host all domestic and international media delegates who will be in the national capital for coverage of the G20 Summit.

“The domestic and international media will have a range of facilities here, be it broadband connectivity, media lounges, kiosks, among others,” Thakur told PTI.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print