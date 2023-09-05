G20 Summit will provide opportunity for joint responses to global challenges: France

New Delhi:The G20 Summit in India will be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to major global challenges, France said on Tuesday, announcing its President Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the conclave.

Macron’s office said the president will travel to Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 following which he will leave for Bangladesh for a bilateral visit.

In a statement, it said the summit will enable Macron to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent to combat the “risks of fragmentation” of the world.

