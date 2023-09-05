Local Body Polls: CEO J&K unveils draft reservation proposal for 77 municipalities

Srinagar: In a significant move, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday unveiled draft reservation proposal of 77 urban local bodies in the Union Territory.

As per a notification, CEO J&K unveiled the proposal for reservation of wards for women, schedule castes and schedule tribes in the ULBs.

As per the notification, objections and suggestions over the proposal can be filed in next seven days in the office of CEO.

The CEO has proposed to reserve 25 wards for women in Srinagar Municipal Corporation and 25 wards for women, 10 for Schedule Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes in Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held in October—November this year—(KNO)

