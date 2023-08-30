Imran Khan won’t be able to contest polls despite sentence suspension: Legal experts

Islamabad:Imran Khan’s legal team made a significant mistake by not requesting the suspension of the trial court’s August 5 judgment that led to his imprisonment in the Toshakhana corruption case, a leading advocate has said as the former Pakistan prime minister remains in jail despite a higher court suspending his three-year-sentence.

Despite the Islamabad High Court’s order, the 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party remains in Attock jail and cannot contest the upcoming general elections as his conviction and disqualification in the Toshakhana corruption case remain intact, according to legal experts.

Khan’s legal team made a significant mistake by not requesting the suspension of the trial court’s August 5 judgment.

