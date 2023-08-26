Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3’s success as ‘great scientific achievement’

Islamabad: Pakistan, in a belated response, has termed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as a “great scientific achievement” for which ISRO scientists deserved appreciation while the country’s leading dailies heaped praises on India for achieving the feat on a lesser budget than rich nations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during her briefing on Friday was asked to comment on the successful soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon.

“I can only say that it is a great scientific achievement, for which ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists deserve appreciation,” she said in her brief response

