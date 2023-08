Srinagar: Body of a 25-year-old youth was found in Kotranka area in Rajouri district, officials said.

They said that body of one Shabir Ahmad, son of Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Samote Budhal was found lying opposite to Jamia Masjid Kotranka.

“A police team reached the site soon after and took the body into its possession”, they said.

Confirming it, SHO Kotranka Shakil Manhas said that they have registered a case under section 174 CRPC to ascertain the cause of death of the youth. (GNS)

