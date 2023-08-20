9 soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Amit Shah, Rajnath, LG Express Grief

Leh: Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the personnel.

“Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation,” the defence minister said on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,” Singh said, without mentioning the number of soldiers killed and injured in the accident.

SSP Nitya said a police team rushed to the accident site and all the injured soldiers were shifted to an Army medical facility where eight personnel were declared dead. Another jawan died subsequently, she said.

The officer said one more jawan was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be “critical”.

Condoling the death of the soldiers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge.”

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he posted on ‘X’.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted: “Extremely pained by the loss of lives of Army personnel in a tragic accident in Ladakh. Their supreme sacrifice & selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families in this hour of grief. Prayers for early recovery of injured.”

