Nowshera Acid Attack: 2 Attackers Convicted

Court Likely To Pronounce Quantum Of Sentence Tomorrow

Srinagar; Describing it as “horrific case of vitriolage”, a court here on Thursday convicted two persons for throwing acid on a 20-year-old law student at Nowshera Srinagar on 11 December 2014.

The Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar Jawad Ahmed held the accused duo—Irshad Ahmad Wani alias Sunny Wazirbagh Srinagar and Muhammad Umar Noor of Bemina Srinagar— guilty of the offence under RPC’s Sections of 326-A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 201 (destroying evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The court passed the 312-page verdict after considering the arguments by Special Public Prosecutor AA Teli and the defence council.

“I find that the prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the accused persons beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. As such, this charge-sheet is accepted and the accused persons namely Irshad Amin Wani and Mohammed Umer Noor (Accused No.2), are held guilty for the offences punishable under Sections 326-A, 201 &120- B RPC,” the court said in the verdict.

The court said that it find “absolutely no material from the defence side to suggest any probable reason for falsely implicating the accused persons in this case.”

“The established facts, circumstances and the chain of evidence taken cumulatively are so complete and consistent that in all human probabilities the only hypothesis is that the horrendous act of throwing acid on the victim has been committed by the accused No.2 in furtherance of the conspiracy hatched by accused No.1 with accused No.2,” the court said, adding, “The established facts and circumstances do not leave any reasonable ground for the conclusion consistent with the innocence of the accused persons.”

The court is likely to announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

Notably, on 11 December 2014, a young law student was grievously injured in the acid attack near Nowshera on the city outskirts while she was on way to her college.

Given the gravity of the offence which sent shock waves across the Valley, a Special Investigation Team, constituted by the then IGP Kashmir A.G. Mir under supervision of then SSP Srinagar Amit Kumar with then SP Rayees Mohammad Bhat (presently DIG South Kashmir) as incharge of SIT, arrested the two persons accused within a fortnight. (GNS)

