Coast Guard carries out successful mid-sea medical evacuation of Chinese national off Mumbai

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday said it successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea.

The rescue operation was carried out on the intervening night of August 16 and 17 amidst challenging weather conditions.

“The Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 km in Arabian sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of August 16-17,” the Coast Guard said.

