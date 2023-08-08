Pak ex-PM Imran kept in bug-infested jail cell, given C-class facilities: Report

Islamabad:Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been kept in a small bug-infested cell with an open washroom in the high-security Attock jail after his conviction and arrest in a corruption case.

Khan’s attorney Naeem Haider Panjotha said that the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has been provided C-class facilities in the jail in Punjab province.

He said the jail cell where the former captain of the country’s world cup winning cricket team is being held was infested with flies and bugs.

