Chargesheet Produced Against 2 Bank Officials ‘for Embezzlement of Amount of Public Money’

Srinagar: Crime Branch of Kashmir Wednesday produced a chargesheet against two bank officials for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of large amount of public money in different branches of a bank in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

“Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar [Crime Branch Kashmir] produced the charge-report in Case FIR No. 24/2016 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against Ghulam Ahmad Shah, S/o Gh. Mohammad Shah, R/o Hajin, Bandipora (then Cashier-cum-Clerk in the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Palhallan Branch) and Mohammad Sabir Dar, S/o Mohammad Subhan Dar, R/o Noor Din Colony, Baramulla (then Branch Manager of the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Palhallan Branch) before the Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Pattan for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 409, 420, 201 & 120-B of RPC”, reads a statement .

The Crime Branch, the statement reads, had received a written communication from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, J&K which, inter-alia, alleged that some officers/ officials of the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. have dishonestly and fraudulently embezzled large amounts of public money in different Branches of the Bank (including the Palhallan Branch) etc. Accordingly, the instant case was registered at P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2016 and investigation started.

“During the investigation, allegations leveled against the accused individuals were substantiated and conclusively proved. Accordingly, the charge-report u/S 173 CrPC against the two accused individuals has been produced before the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination”, it read further.

