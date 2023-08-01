Our tribal community protectors of forests, climate warriors: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated the two-day workshop on Pastoralism in Jammu Kashmir, today.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the endeavour of Tribal Affairs Department J&K and Regional IYRP Support Group of South Asia (RISG-SA) for organizing the workshop to deliberate the issues, challenges, resilient livelihoods and sustainable development of Pastoralism in UT of J&K.

“Pastoralism is one of the oldest professions in the world. Nomadic livestock plays an important role in the business and livelihood of the communities and it is deeply connected with heritage, culture, traditional knowledge and co-existence with nature,” the Lt Governor said.

The workshop will help in developing a holistic strategy and action plan for improved livelihoods and regeneration of pasture land and rangelands, he added.

At the inaugural session, the Lt Governor highlighted the concerted efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, to bring transformation in the lives of pastoral communities such as Gujjar, Bakarwals, Gaddi-Sippi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered the tribal community of J&K UT and migratory population has been brought to the mainstream of development. Forest Rights Act, rights on forest produce and various other initiatives have brought a new dawn in their lives,” the Lt Governor observed.

He said, the world is recognizing the significance of Pastoralism and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared 2026 as International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.

“I consider our tribal community as protectors of forests and the climate warriors. They will certainly play a significant role in maintaining biodiversity, climate change mitigation, and contributing to growth and food security,” the Lt Governor said.

He also shared the measures taken by the administration to extend the socio-economic benefits and livelihood opportunities to the youth and members of families of pastoral communities and facilitate their smooth movement during migratory season.

Holistic Agriculture Development Programme has given priority to the community dependent on livestock and a campaign has been launched to conserve open range and increase green cover in the UT, he added.

P Vivekanandan, Vice Chair, RISG South Asia, shared his view on the theme of the workshop and gave a powerpoint presentation.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and Dr Nazir A Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir highlighted the efforts of Lt Governor led UT administration for welfare and development of pastoral communities of Jammu Kashmir.

They also shared the unprecedented and historic initiatives taken and implemented by the UT administration, especially for the tribal communities.

Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; faculty members of SKUAST, scientists, researchers, officers of UT administration and a large number of members of pastoral communities were present.

DCs asked to look into unresolved complaints

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the citizens who had registered their grievances on JKIGRAMS, during “LG’s Mulaqaat” at the Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor also reviewed action taken by the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials on the past grievances received from the citizens.

The Lt Governor said, citizens’ growing trust in grievance redressal mechanism is an indicator of effective and efficient system, improved quality of public services, responsiveness and reliability.

“Responsiveness is crucial for the various administrative departments to ensure quality of life, and socio-economic growth. Implementation of all the welfare schemes, based on the principles of transparency and integrity, is fostering inclusive development,” the Lt Governor said.

On the complaints of Sh Manmeet Singh, resident of village Dhangri, Rajouri and Sh Haji Amir Ud Din from Ashtangoo, Bandipora pertaining to Revenue department and implementation of water supply scheme, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to personally visit the spot and submit the report to the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.

Anayat Parvez from Lohai Malhar, Kathua drew the attention of the Lt Governor to the construction of bridge over Bheni River in his locality, on which the Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) informed the chair that the work for the construction of the said bridge will start in the coming months.

Responding to the complaints of Sh Jahangir Hassan Sheikh from Baramulla and Sh Aman Hussain from Ramban regarding sanctioning of land compensation, the Lt Governor directed the Divisional Commissioners and concerned departments to take appraisal of the similar matters put forth by the complainants and address the issues on merit.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to look into the unresolved complaints/cases and submit action taken reports to Lt Governor’s secretariat.

Deputy Commissioners should also monitor the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan in the Districts. Swachhta Abhiyan must be the priority of district administrations, he added.

He further impressed on the officials for ensuring operationalization of District-wise help desks for industrial investment proposals.

The Lt Governor also took appraisal of the Power scenario, efforts being put in to end the practice of beggary, saturation of Unique Identity Card, reducing the gap in granting old age pension.

Road accidents due to old and dilapidated vehicles should be looked into seriously to reduce the accidents, he added.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of all officials and stakeholders for the smooth conduct of Muharram and ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He also reviewed the preparations of District Administrations, all the departments for the Independence Day celebration.

Ms Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print