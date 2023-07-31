SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking SIT probe into Manipur violence

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh PIL on the Manipur violence seeking among other things a SIT probe into alleged poppy cultivation and narco-terrorism. It asked for a “more specific” petition and said this one was “very difficult” to entertain because it blamed only one community.

Senior advocate Madhavi Diwan, appearing for the petitioner Mayanglambam Bobby Meetei, sought to withdraw the plea and was allowed to do so.

“This petition is very difficult to entertain because it places blame on one community,” said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandcrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

