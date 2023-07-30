Farooq Participates In Procession

Srinagar: National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday participated in the Youm-e-Ashura procession and provided refreshments to the mourners on the occasion.

Interacting with the mourners on the occasion, Dr. Farooq stressed on unity in Ummah. “Hold fast, all together, by the Rope of God, and be not divided among yourselves. May Allah help us live the ideals of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). I see no way of achieving anything for J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment. Attempts will be made to divide us, therefore it becomes all the more important for us to strive for unity, if at all we want to bequeath a peaceful and prosperous future to our next generations. It’s heart-warming to see how the people cutting across all sections of our society have kept the flame of unity burning. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu- Muslim, Shia-Suni, Barelvi, Deobandi. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems let alone restoration of our abridged constitutional and democratic rights,” he said.

