SRINAGA- Several residential houses, school and a Mosque were damaged after cloudburst hit Gujar Pati Prang in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in the wee hours on Saturday.

An official said that following heavy rainfall in the area, cloudburst hit Gujar Pati Prang.

He said that in the in the incident several residential houses, a government school and a Mosque were damaged.

He said that SDM and Tehsildar Kangan, along with officials have reached to the spot to review the situation.

