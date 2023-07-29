Pak police avert major terror attack on foreigners, arrest 10 terrorists

Lahore: Police in Pakistan on Friday arrested 10 terrorists who were plotting a major terror attack on foreigners, including on Chinese nationals, and planning to sabotage the Muharram commemorations in the Punjab province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police made the arrests during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan and DG Khan districts of Punjab.

“Punjab police have foiled a major terror attack on foreign nationals, including Chinese, by arresting 10 suspected terrorists of banned outfits,” the CTD said in a statement.

