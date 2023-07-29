Rains Continue in J&K, MeT predicts more

Srinagar: More rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weather department here on Saturday forecast “fairly widespread light to moderate” rain and thunderstorm during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that “isolated to scattered light rain/thunderstorm” was expected during subsequent two days in J&K.

Regarding the rainfall in last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. today, he said, Srinagar recorded 11.7mm, Qazigund 1.2mm, Pahalgam 8.1mm, Kupwara 8.8mm, Kokernag 2.4mm, Gulmarg 7.2mm, Jammu 33.8mm, Banihal traces, Batote 1.1mm, Katra 19.6mm, and Bhaderwah 9.8mm.

As regards temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of Srinagar recorded a low of 16.3°C, Qazigund 16.6°C, Pahalgam 13.2°C, Kupwara town 14.8°C, Kokernag 16.7°C, Gulmarg 14.8°C, Jammu 24.5°C, Banihal 17.3°C, Batote 18.0°C, Katra 21.5°C and Bhaderwah 18.2°C, the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print