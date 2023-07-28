J&K poll body chief orders revision of electoral rolls of SMC, JMC

Srinagar: In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer on Friday ordered special revision of electoral rolls for Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations.

In an order, the CEO has ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls for SMC and JMC.

The move is seen as the first step towards holding Urban Local Body polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the draft electoral rolls would be unveiled on August 1st this year, while final electoral rolls would be published on August 25—(KNO)

