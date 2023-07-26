Admin decides to allow 8th Muharram procession through traditional routes after over 3 decades

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to allow the 8th Muharram procession through the traditional routes with a timing rider after almost three decades.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that the administration after considering the Shia leaders plea about allowing the Muharram processions through traditional routes, has decided to allow the processions on 8th Muharram.

“The procession on 8th will be allowed from traditional routes between 6 am to 8 am,” he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Shia leaders had met LG Manoj Sinha and sought lifting of ban on Muharam processions through traditional routes like Abi Guzar to Dalgate and then to Zadibal for culmination.

Official sources said the timing has been fixed to ensure general public faces least inconvenience as MA Road and Dalgate areas remain busy throughout the day—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print