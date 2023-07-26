55-year-old labourer dies in house wall collapse in Sumbal

L

Sumbal: A 55-year-old labourer lost his life when a house wall he was working on collapsed in Shilwat area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official that the laborer was critically injured during deconstruction of a house when a portion of the wall collapsed, trapping him underneath.

Following the incident, he was immediately rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival, he said.

He has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Beigh (55) son of Mohammad Akbar of Ganastan Sumbal.

He said that after the completion of medico-legal formalities, body was handed over to his family members.

