30,000 vacancies filled in JK after Article 370 abrogated: govt in RS

New Delhi,: Nearly 30,000 vacancies were filled in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment.

“After abrogation of Article 370, large scale recruitment drive has been carried out and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has filled 29,295 vacancies. Recruiting agencies have advertised 7,924 vacancies and examinations in respect of 2,504 vacancies have been conducted,” he said in response to a written question.

