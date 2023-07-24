Tanvir Sadiq tours Zadibal, makes stopovers at various places

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Spokesperson & In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq reviewed the facilities being extended to people during the ongoing holy month of Muharram-ul-haram.

The Chief Spokesperson on Sunday toured various areas of Zadibal and took on spot appraisal of the facilities being provided by the administration for hassle free observation of Muharram congregations and Majlis across the constituency. During his whirlwind tour of the constituency, he made brief stopovers at various places and interacted with the locals about the situation of electricity, water supply, sanitation, Medicare, street lighting, macadamization, repairs of drainage and manholes in their respective areas.

The locals at various Mohallas sought clearing of muck from drains, immediate repairing of a few identified street lights and high mast lights around Imambaras, macadamization at certain places, lifting of lowly hanging wires, fumigation, encroachment on roads by shopkeepers, roadside parking and inadequate supply of ration particularly rice and sugar.

Tanvir assured the people that he will raise the issues concerning them with various stakeholder departments to facilitate prompt services and better facilities to them during these auspicious days of Muharram.

Tanvir implored upon the administration to intensify the market checking and ensure all commodities are sold at already fixed prices.

He also impressed upon the Traffic police authorities to ensure smooth movement of traffic across the City till late hours and issue necessary route plans if required to overcome any traffic jams, particularly in Shia inhabited areas.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print