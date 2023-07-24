Govt ratifies 8.15 pc interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

New Delhi: The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15 per cent rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Retirement fund body EPFO on March 28, 2023, had marginally raised the interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.

As per an official order issued on Monday, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15 per cent on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.

