Yatiris now ‘brand ambassadors’ of J&K: LG, Visits Base Camps

Pahalgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Nunwan and Chandanwari Base camps, on Saturday.

At the Nunwan Base Camp, the Lt Governor interacted with the pilgrims and reviewed arrangements for queue management.

In a review meeting held with the senior officers at the base camp, the Lt Governor discussed measures taken for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water and other facilities for Yatris in case of bad weather.

The Lt Governor was briefed that the Camp Directors are holding regular meetings with service providers, stakeholders and additional lanes have been added at check-points.

He observed that administration is sensitive to the needs of pilgrims, responsive and has ensured better arrangements for hassle-free pilgrimage.

“I am extremely proud of entire team, Shrine Board, J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, service providers, citizens for commendable work and ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve and preparation, we’ll overcome any future challenges,” the Lt Governor said.

“Pilgrims from across the country and abroad are now the Brand Ambassadors of J&K. The economic activities associated with spiritual pilgrimage generate livelihood for the locals and spur tourist influx to the UT,” he said.

The meeting also discussed the deployment of security and police personnel, Doctors, medical staff, rescue teams, and the steps taken to facilitate the smooth movement of yatris.

During his visit to Chandanwari Base Camp, the Lt Governor interacted with pilgrims, sanitation workers, service providers and took stock of the arrangements.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department; Sh Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Army.

