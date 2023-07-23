Rains lash J&K, MeT Forecasts More

Srinagar: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman on Saturday forecast more precipitation.
“Light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places are expected in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official here said. “Some spells can be heavy especially in Kathua district,” he said.
On July 23, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at scattered places of J&K.
On July 24-25, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. “A brief spell of rain may occur at some places.” On July 26-28, he said, no large change is expected.
Regarding rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 8.6mm, Qazigund 25.8mm, Pahalgam 10.1mm, Kupwara 00mm, Gulmarg 4.4mm, Jammu 0.2mm, Bhaderwah 5.6mm and Batote 3.8mm.
Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.4°C, Qazigund 25.8°C, Pahalgam 16.0°C, Kupwara 18.6°C, Kokernag 17.7°C, Gulmarg 13.5°C, Jammu 26.3°C, Banihal 18.7°C, Batote 19.5°C, Katra 24.6°C and Bhaderwah 19.1°C.