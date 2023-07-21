MeT predicts more rain in J&K, heavy spell in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi

Srinagar: Weather department here on Friday forecast generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain at many places of Poonch and Rajouri besides at scattered places elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

“Heavy rain is likely at some places of Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts,” a meteorological department official said

He said intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower was expected at many places of Jammu and at scattered places of Kashmir on July 22.

The weather department said that there is risk of “flash flood and mudslides” at vulnerable places of Poonch and Rajouri today.

“People are advised to remain cautious and stay away from Streams, Rivers and other vulnerable spots,” the official added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print