Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Guj govt on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against HC verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the state government on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal challenging the high court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra issued notices to Purnesh Modi, who had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, and the Gujarat government on Gandhi’s appeal.

“The limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be stayed,” the bench observed.

